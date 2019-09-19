Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,046 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,902,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 822.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,639,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $9,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,473,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 453,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,640,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,319,000 after buying an additional 177,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at $620,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven B. Tanger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,215,098.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

SKT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 47,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,859. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.