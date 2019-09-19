Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.23% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 49,833.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

CASS traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 1,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $60.68.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

