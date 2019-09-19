Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.53 Million Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of MEDNAX worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 637.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,079. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Fernandez acquired 122,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $2,613,432.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,648.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

