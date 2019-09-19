Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.41 Million Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 6,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,479. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

