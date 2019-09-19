Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 2,175 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,114,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. 12,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SRCL. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.