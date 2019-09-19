Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 35,130 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,130 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 534,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.2% during the first quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC now owns 197,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $2,161,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NYSE GBX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 3,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $963.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.24 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

