Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 8,200 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.39. 74,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,460. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

