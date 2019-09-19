Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.36% of Jernigan Capital worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 476.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 3,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.47. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 165.18% and a return on equity of 20.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

