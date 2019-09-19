Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 90,135 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.3% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,162,000 after buying an additional 82,543 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.59. 8,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $810.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $74.20.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Trojan purchased 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

