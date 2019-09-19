Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 567.50 ($7.42).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Shore Capital raised their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Provident Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Robert East acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £21,900 ($28,616.23). Also, insider Paul Hewitt acquired 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.40 ($65,284.72). Insiders acquired a total of 51,488 shares of company stock worth $21,200,845 in the last ninety days.

Shares of PFG stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 441.50 ($5.77). The company had a trading volume of 324,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 397.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 465.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.56) and a one year high of GBX 665.20 ($8.69). The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.