Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $277.00. 114,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,183. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.97 and a 200-day moving average of $266.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

