Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,817 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 647,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,571,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 359,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

