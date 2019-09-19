Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.37. 9,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,214. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.47.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.4507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

