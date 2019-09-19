Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.42. 5,183,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,029,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

