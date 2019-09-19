Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.91.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $415,742.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,092. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,806. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $178.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.60.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.