Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

