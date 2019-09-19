Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,316 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $199,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $1,788,277.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,524.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,602. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

