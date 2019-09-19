Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $748,262,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,406,000 after buying an additional 543,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,435,000 after buying an additional 158,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 159,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in VF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,368,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,556,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Laura C. Meagher sold 6,704 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $558,510.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.69. 38,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

