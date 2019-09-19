Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen raised Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

