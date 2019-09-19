Profund Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,818.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.30. 28,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,068. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.