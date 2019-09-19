Profund Advisors LLC Buys 10,679 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,800 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 274.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 2,187,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,300 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $19,618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 275.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,473,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

