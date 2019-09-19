Private Portfolio Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.31. 7,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,802. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $104.43 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

