Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys New Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $29.21. 2,036,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,006. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.