Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,424 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,397 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 51.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 818,574 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $97,308,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 282.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 904,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after acquiring an additional 667,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,050. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.90. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

