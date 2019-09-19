Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.30. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $270.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

