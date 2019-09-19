Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,680 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. 6,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $825.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

