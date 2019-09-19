Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $18,158.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious, CoinEgg and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 29,056,483 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

