Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.15 Million

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to announce sales of $237.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $239.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $953.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.00 million to $955.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $963.18 million, with estimates ranging from $962.40 million to $963.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after buying an additional 214,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,177,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,788,000 after buying an additional 71,275 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,088,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.