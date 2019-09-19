PosEx (PEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

PosEx (CURRENCY:PEX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. PosEx has a market cap of $8,137.00 and $1.00 worth of PosEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PosEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PosEx has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kambria (KAT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PosEx Profile

PEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2016. PosEx’s total supply is 2,453,240 coins. PosEx’s official Twitter account is @PoSeX_2016

Buying and Selling PosEx

PosEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PosEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PosEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PosEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

