Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC) Stock Price Up 1%

Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $41.18, approximately 248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.18% of Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

