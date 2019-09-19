Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $800,000 Position in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 635,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 140,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 975,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 39,590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 633,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 243,718 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $484.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.33.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $287.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teekay Offshore Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

