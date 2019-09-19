Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,596 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Shares of APT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,844. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.