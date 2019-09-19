Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.48% of Aratana Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PETX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,354,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,335,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,212,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$4.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PETX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

