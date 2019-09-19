Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OAK. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 182,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,630,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,823.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

