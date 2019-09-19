PointState Capital LP Reduces Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PointState Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 852,150 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP owned 0.18% of Atlassian worth $25,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average is $125.57. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -793.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $152.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

