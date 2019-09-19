PointState Capital LP Purchases Shares of 84,700 Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,972. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

