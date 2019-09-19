PointState Capital LP Invests $19.28 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,436,000 after buying an additional 1,208,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.26.

KO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,952,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,281,312. The company has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

