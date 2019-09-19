PointState Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

PointState Capital LP reduced its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Total System Services stock remained flat at $$133.27 during trading on Thursday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $142.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen cut Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

In other Total System Services news, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $19,929,811.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,147,996.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter W. Driver, Jr. sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,874,526.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,587 shares of company stock worth $27,376,564. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.