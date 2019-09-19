PointState Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PointState Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133,106 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.70. 1,092,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,072. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $113.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

