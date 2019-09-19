PointState Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

PointState Capital LP decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 51.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,797 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 1.3% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $59,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.93.

NYSE ANTM traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.45. 199,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,081. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.17 and its 200-day moving average is $279.12.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

