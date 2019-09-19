PointState Capital LP Buys New Shares in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 185,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 361.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,926 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sony by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,654,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,129 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Sony by 31.2% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,831,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,753,000 after purchasing an additional 910,786 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,712,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,472,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 618,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,520. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

