Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.82. Plug Power shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 215,470 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $715.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The company had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $10,731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 922,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 56.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 836,970 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

