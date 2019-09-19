PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $422,321.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00209489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.01214964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00093697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017949 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020420 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 974,358,300 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

