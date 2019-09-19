Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 42,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,634. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.