Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 13,969 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 431.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 30.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,880. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $706.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

