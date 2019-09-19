Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 10,931 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Oil States International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 2.26. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.73 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

