Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 224.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.36. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $157.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Sidoti lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $144,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,363.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,126,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,778 shares of company stock worth $11,088,089 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

