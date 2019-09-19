Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 2,256 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $123,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 184.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $509,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $547,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,334 shares of company stock valued at $129,001. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.07. 2,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $41.30.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

