Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,300 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,232,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,528,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,198,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,401,000 after acquiring an additional 449,060 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,124,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.84.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.77 per share, for a total transaction of $584,905.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,909.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $5,012,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.08. 89,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,322. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.90 and a fifty-two week high of $147.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

