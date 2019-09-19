Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,823. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

